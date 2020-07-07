It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 510 Mb/s write speed
- lightweight
- SSD ToolBox monitoring
- Model: T253TV500G3C301
Expires 7/7/2020
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same.
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
You'll pay $4 more at Walmart, or anywhere else for that matter. Buy Now at Amazon
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- read speeds up to 500 MB/s
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This item is on backorder, but can be ordered at this price and will ship when in stock.
- up to 515 MB/s sequential write speed
- Model: SSD7CS900-1TB-RB
Save on a massive array of items, including PC components, headphones, electronics, video games, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Although the banner advertises savings of up to 40% off, we found deeper discounts within.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free; otherwise, shipping starts around $2.
You'd pay $399 buying directly from LaView at the moment, and Walmart charges $30 more for the 2-camera set. Buy Now at Newegg
- IP65 weatherproof
- 130° wide viewing angles
- Magnetic mounting plates for easy 360° angling
- Rechargeable battery with up to 6-month battery life
- Model: LV-LINK624Y
They're a low by $9 and an excellent price for wireless on-ear headphones in general, particularly from a name brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- adjustable ear-shells and headband
- 9Hz to 21KHz frequency response
- up to 12 hours of use
- 32 ohm impedence
- ear-shell controls
- 32mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.1
- fold flat
- Model: SHB3075BK
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
