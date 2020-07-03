That's $200 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MWP72LL/A
That's $899 off the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaWatts warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
- macOS 10.14 Mojave or better
- Model: MPTU2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
It's the best deal we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU
That's a $200 savings off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- Mac OS
Save on a variety of items including PCs, cameras, tvs, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
For major carriers, this is the best current deal for iPhone 11 if you need two and don't want to trade in. (AT&T has a slightly better monthly payment price for one phone.) Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Choose "Buy one, get another" under "Promotion" to get this deal.
- Device payment plan, new line, and qualifying Unlimited plan required for both phones.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
- The BOGO offer can also take up to $700 off other iPhone 11 models, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs, or Xs Max instead.
