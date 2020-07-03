Cafago · 55 mins ago
Big Healthy Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$15 $39
free shipping

  • It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
  • LCD display
  • measures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
  • stores 32 sets of measurements
  • body and surface modes
  • Model: HZK-801
nanabd
I ordered something from this sight and never received item, and kept being sent non-existing Chinese tracking #
40 min ago