They're a low by $9 and an excellent price for wireless on-ear headphones in general, particularly from a name brand.
- adjustable ear-shells and headband
- 9Hz to 21KHz frequency response
- up to 12 hours of use
- 32 ohm impedence
- ear-shell controls
- 32mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.1
- fold flat
- Model: SHB3075BK
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more.
Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers.
Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30.
Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
The price has dropped to $15.99.
To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
Save on a massive array of items, including PC components, headphones, electronics, video games, and more.
Although the banner advertises savings of up to 40% off, we found deeper discounts within.
The majority of items within the sale ship for free; otherwise, shipping starts around $2.
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand.
Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more.
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's a savings of at least $90 for these bundled together.
- The gaming bundle includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Three Kingdoms + Eight Princes in-game content, The Cycle in-game content, and Origin Access 1-month subscription.
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6GB GPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2W981UA#ABA
Clip the $5.50 coupon on the product page to get the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- includes foil shaver, steel blade shaver, extra-wide hair trimmer, various trimming guards, and nose & ear trimmer
- DualCut technology
- 5 hour run time on a single charge
- fully washable
- Model: MG7750/49
It's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb.
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED IPS
- LowBlue mode
- AMD Freesync
- HDMI, DVI-D, VGA, and audio out
- Model: E246E9QDSB
Apply coupon code "0NQNVR04E94A" for a savings of $19.
- compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on rechargeable toothbrush handles
- Model: HX9033/65
That's $30 less than what you'd pay if purchased separately.
- dimmable
- multicolor
- 6.6-foot strip
- works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Cortana, Google Assistant, Nest, SmartThings, and Wink
