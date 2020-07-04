You'd pay $399 buying directly from LaView at the moment, and Walmart charges $30 more for the 2-camera set. Buy Now at Newegg
- IP65 weatherproof
- 130° wide viewing angles
- Magnetic mounting plates for easy 360° angling
- Rechargeable battery with up to 6-month battery life
- Model: LV-LINK624Y
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2-way audio
- customizable motion detection
- IR night vision up to 33 feet
- microSD slot
- free mobile app
- 360° pan-tilt control
- Alexa and Google Home compatibility
- Model: LV-PWR3
That's $44 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will ship in 1 to 2 months.
- 1980x1080 (1080p) video recording
- smart siren
- free cloud storage up to 7 days
- compatible with Amazon Alexa 2-way audio
- Model: VMS4230P-100NAS
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze.
- built-in motion sensors
- built-in rechargeable battery
- real-time notifications
- 2-way audio
- pairs w/ select Alexa-enabled devices
It's the lowest price we could find $65. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Access point and two 720p cameras
- Motion detection via PIR sensor and visual sensor
- Two-way audio
- Night vision
- Model: KX-HN7002W
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "VIJBNEGG" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BJWiYA via Amazon.
- two-way audio
- 130° wide-angle
- waterproof and dustproof
- motion detection with alerts and recording
- supports cloud storage and TF card storage
- infrared light night vision with 32-foot range
- includes micro USB charging cable
Save on a massive array of items, including PC components, headphones, electronics, video games, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Although the banner advertises savings of up to 40% off, we found deeper discounts within.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free; otherwise, shipping starts around $2.
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's a savings of at least $90 for these bundled together. Buy Now at Newegg
- The gaming bundle includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Three Kingdoms + Eight Princes in-game content, The Cycle in-game content, and Origin Access 1-month subscription.
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6GB GPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2W981UA#ABA
