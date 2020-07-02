New
Ace Hardware · 42 mins ago
Craftsman 26" 4 -Drawer Metal Open Till Tool Chest
$200 for Ace Rewards members $240
free shipping

Features
  • 18–20 gauge double wall construction
  • charging area under the lid with integrated power and USB outlet strip
  • 100-lb. ball-bearing drawers with soft-close latching
  • keyed internal locking system
  • Model: CMST22641RB
Details
  Published 42 min ago
