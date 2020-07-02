It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 18–20 gauge double wall construction
- charging area under the lid with integrated power and USB outlet strip
- 100-lb. ball-bearing drawers with soft-close latching
- keyed internal locking system
- Model: CMST22641RB
That's $81 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 truck delivery fee.
- made in the USA
- heavy-duty steel construction
- drawers support 100-lbs.
- reinforced casters with 1,500-lb. load rating
- includes top mat and keys
- measures 26.5" x 18" x 37.5"
- Model: CMST22751RB
That's $4 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- heavy duty construction
- snap lid design secures contents
- industrial strength constructions holds up to extreme and tough storage
- holds up to 12 gallons
- Model: 479293
Take advantage of savings on shelving, pegboards, cabinets, and storage racks. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $36 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- lumber not included
- one kit builds a shed up to 10-ft. (combine kits for a shed up to 22-ft.)
- only straight 90 degree cuts are necessary
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 30" x 12" x 30.25"
- scratch-, dent-, and rust-resistant
- steel-reinforced shelf that supports up to 50 lbs.
- lockable doors (lock sold separately)
- Model: BMC3000
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's the lowest price we could find elsewhere by $37. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $12.50 shipping fee.
- for indoor or outdoor use
- waterproof, stainproof, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant
- non-marring leg tips
- 500-lb. capacity
- Model: TA3072SF
Save $3 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Order online where available and pickup in store.
- recommended for ages 3+
- measures 7.9" x 45"
- Model: P6000013B132
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
This leaf blower combines comfort and power to take on the yard work that needs to be completed.
Update: The price has dropped to $127.35. Buy Now at Amazon
- fully-tensioned multi-material suspension system to distribute weight evenly
- ergonomic tube-mounted lever
- variable speed throttle
- Model: BP410
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
