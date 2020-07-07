That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20ft high pressure hose
- 13A / 2,000W induction motor
- 34" extension wand
- 5 quick connect nozzles
- Model: SPX4501
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- quickly connects to Sun Joe SPX Series Pressure Washers
- ideal for cleaning patio surfaces, cars, boats, BBQ's, windows, and more
- Model: SPX-UB1
It's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item usually ships within 5 to 7 days.
- 33" wand
- adjustable spray nozzle
- trigger safety lock
- Model: SPX1000
Most stores charge $210 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 13-amp/2,000-watt brushless induction motor
- 5 quick-connect spray tips
- 35-ft. GFCI extension cord
- adjustable detergent dial
- 20-ft. high pressure hose
- 34" spray wand
- Model: SPX3500
Add at least two of the same brand, like Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Makita outdoor power tools, to cart to get this deal. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $50 off 2 select tools.
- $100 off 3 select tools.
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
Shop garden tools, power tools, bit sets, and more from $13 after savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $45 or more. (Many items under $45 also receive free shipping.)
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on outdoor tools, appliances, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Hand tools from $11, tool boxes from $24, tool sets from $40, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $4 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- heavy duty construction
- snap lid design secures contents
- industrial strength constructions holds up to extreme and tough storage
- holds up to 12 gallons
- Model: 479293
Save $32 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 10.6-gallon bag and discharge chute
- 3-position deck
- corded-electric
- 13-amp motor
- Model: MJ401E-PRO
That's $8 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- biodegradable, non-toxic, and bleach-free
- Model: SPX-HDC1G
That's a $24 savings off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 13ft reach
- adjustable, pivoting head
- 4-amp motor
- rust-resistant steel blade
- Model: SJH902E
Several vendors charge $2 to $4 more, but with most, you'd pay over $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-position manual height adjustment (from 0.88" to 1.81")
- 6.6-gallon grass catcher capacity
- Model: MJ500M
