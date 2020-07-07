New
Lowe's · 27 mins ago
Sun Joe 2,500-PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer w/ Hose Reel
$239 $289
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 20ft high pressure hose
  • 13A / 2,000W induction motor
  • 34" extension wand
  • 5 quick connect nozzles
  • Model: SPX4501
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/7/2020
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools Lowe's Sun Joe
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register