New
Northern Tool · 18 mins ago
Ironton Swing-Arm Magnifier Clamp Lamp
$19 $33
pickup

You'd pay at least $6 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • clamps to desk or workbench
  • articulated head
  • 17" upper arm and 14" lower arm
  • 60-watt
  • Model: 59432
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Northern Tool
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register