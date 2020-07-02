You'd pay at least $6 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
- clamps to desk or workbench
- articulated head
- 17" upper arm and 14" lower arm
- 60-watt
- Model: 59432
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP67 waterproof rating
- die-cast aluminum alloy housing
- 30,000-hour lifespan
Ceiling fans are available from $100, pendant lighting from $40, and fixed lighting mounts from $25. Shop Now at Home Depot
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100
or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
Save on air conditioners, ceiling fans, evaporative coolers, exhaust fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping charges.
