It's $12 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee.
- built-in 2,400mAh rechargeable battery
- lasts up to 6-hrs. on a single charge
- emergency mode
- hanging handle and kickstand
- works horizontally or vertically
- Model: FL600
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "QDO5V2O8" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled Lighting via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- weatherproof
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
These start at $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
- impact resistant
- water resistant
- 650-foot beam range
- 3 modes
- Model: G55
Apply coupon code "35VSR1HC" to save. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kpbot via Amazon.
- 6,000-lumen
- 3 adjustable panels
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- 6,000K daylight
You'd pay nearly this much for just 30 AAA batteries elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or it's free with orders of $35 or more.
- 30 lumens
- multiple colors
- 20-meter beam distance
- Model: 4245
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100
or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
Save on air conditioners, ceiling fans, evaporative coolers, exhaust fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping charges.
