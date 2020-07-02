New
Northern Tool · 31 mins ago
i-Zoom Rechargeable LED Portable Work Light Tower
$13 $25
pickup

It's $12 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • built-in 2,400mAh rechargeable battery
  • lasts up to 6-hrs. on a single charge
  • emergency mode
  • hanging handle and kickstand
  • works horizontally or vertically
  • Model: FL600
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting Northern Tool i-Zoom
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register