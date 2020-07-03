That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 20Hz to 18kHz frequency response
- cardioid polar pattern
- A/D conversion up to 16bit/48KHZ sampling rate
- includes shock mount
- Model: UM900
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by altatac via eBay.
- dual-mode compact USB condenser
- VOIP integration for Mac and PC
- 20Hz to 40Hz frequency response
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at BuyDig
- prevents pops when recording vocals
- adjustable clamp
- goose neck for precise positioning
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
Apply coupon code "KWT33OFF" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kuject Direct via Amazon.
- waterproof
- high temperature resistance
- Model: WT200
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
Apply coupon code "2CFU496Q" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Supergulu via Amazon.
- built-in 800mA battery backup
- 5 different water spray style nozzles
- removable washable water pump
- Model: 2002-GL
That's $4 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- heavy duty construction
- snap lid design secures contents
- industrial strength constructions holds up to extreme and tough storage
- holds up to 12 gallons
- Model: 479293
