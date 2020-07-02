New
Beast 2,250W Gasoline Portable Generator
$199 $399
Features
  • lightweight and compact design
  • 1,600W max continuous output
  • 25 ft. 12-gauge cord with removable control panel
  • two 120V receptacles
  • carry handles
  • Model: G2250BM18
