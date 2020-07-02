New
Lenovo 15.6" Flex 15 8th-gen i3 Whiskey Lake Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$485 $619
free shipping

That's $134 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8th-gen Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Windows 10 Home S
  • Model: 81SR000XUS
