That's $134 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 8th-gen Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81SR000XUS
Published 28 min ago
It's now $40 less than you'd pay for a nearly identical model with 8GB less RAM.
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.4GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Lenovo Digital Pen
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop.
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand.
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
This laptop / office software bundle is $200 off list, according to our worth processor.
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK004BUS
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
- Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on a variety of items including PCs, cameras, tvs, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $39.
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50.
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $155 off list price after coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- A Legion Ultimate Support upgrade is automatically added for $50.15. To remove it, click "Add to cart" on the product page, and then on the previously mentioned "Add accessories, software, and services" page, under the "Services" tab, scroll down to "Step 1" and click where it says "To buy Standard Depot or Onsite Click Here". Then click "Base Warranty One Year" under "Depot Support". That removes the upgrade and reverts back to the standard included support.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 3.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 RPM HDD & 256GB PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90JY003MUS
That's $26 less than Amazon's price.
- 27" NearEdgeless in plane switching panel
- 4ms response time
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 61C7KCR1US
Use code "SNEAKPEEKT2" to get this price. That's a $50 discount and the best price we could find.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
