New
Macy's · 43 mins ago
Galanz 1.1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Digital Air Fry Toaster Oven
$157 $175
free shipping

Apply coupon code "FOURTH" to get it for a low by $5. (Most retailers charge $170.) Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 60-minute timer
  • LED display
  • up to 450°
  • 1,800 watts
  • Model: GT12SSDAN18
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FOURTH"
  • Expires 7/5/2020
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Galanz
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register