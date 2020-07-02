That's $200 off and the best price we could find. It's also the cheapest 65" Westinghouse TV we've listed, and cheapest 65" 4K TV we've seen since April. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps & Roku Streaming
- 3 HDMI inputs
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: WR65UX4019
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI & USB ports
- 8W speakers
- Model: WD50FB1200
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
That's a savings of $320 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes a free 30-day HBO Max trial.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- 802.11n wireless
- LED edge backlight
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby voice
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
Save on a range of 32" to 70" models. 50" 4K Smart TVs are available from $270 and 60" from $470. Shop Now at Target
That's the second lowest price we've seen for a new LG 50" 4K model and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at Walmart
- HDR10 & HLG
- HDMI & USB
- access to the Apple TV app, Disney+, Netflix, and LG Channels
- Model: 50UN6950ZUF
