Walmart · 43 mins ago
LG 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2020 model)
$278
free shipping

That's the second lowest price we've seen for a new LG 50" 4K model and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • HDMI & USB
  • access to the Apple TV app, Disney+, Netflix, and LG Channels
  • Model: 50UN6950ZUF
