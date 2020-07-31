That's $5 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.12 shipping fee.
- suitable for construction, carpentry, and more
- one hand operation
- bottom load design
- Model: CMHT82643
Expires 7/31/2020
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome finish
- 72-tooth ratchets in 3 drive sizes
- 6 point socket with fastener
- includes carry case
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- ratchet screwdriver with 3 positions
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- storage pouch
- Model: CMHT68001
Apply coupon code "PHOTOTOO" to get it for $2 less than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pofeite Store via Amazon.
- vertical and horizontal levels
- built-in metal pins for nail mark
- single hook for up to 10-lbs. and double hook for up to 20-lbs.
- for use with picture wire, sawtooth hook, d-ring, and keyhole hardware
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
A couple stores match via in-store pickup. Outside those, it's a shipped low by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating cap and cushioned grip
- corrosion-resistant chrome plated barrel
- #0 and #00 Phillips tips plus 1/8" and 3/32" slotted tips all exceed ANSI standards
- Model: 32581
It's $2 under what you'd pay at Home Depot.
Update: The price has dropped to $26.80. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15 degree wedged center for extraction of trim and baseboards
- Model: ZN700001
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's the lowest price we could find elsewhere by $37. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $12.50 shipping fee.
- for indoor or outdoor use
- waterproof, stainproof, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant
- non-marring leg tips
- 500-lb. capacity
- Model: TA3072SF
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 ship-from-store charge.
- for use with temperatures above 32°F
- purportedly removes road grime and bugs and helps repel rain away from your windshield
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
This leaf blower combines comfort and power to take on the yard work that needs to be completed. Buy Now at Amazon
- fully-tensioned multi-material suspension system to distribute weight evenly
- ergonomic tube-mounted lever
- variable speed throttle
- Model: BP410
That's about $79 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The multitool will be added to your cart automatically
- 3,800RPM motor
- 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
- single bevel up to 47 degrees
- 9 casted miter detent stops
- Model: CMCS714M1
