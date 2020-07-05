New
Cuisinart Espresso Defined 19-Bar Programmable Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte Machine
$240 $545
free shipping

That's a savings of $305 off list and the best price we could find today by $60. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Plus, you'll receive $20 in Star Money. (Not a member? It's free to join. Bronze members get $10 in Star Money w/ every $100 spent).
  • capsule auto-eject
  • capsule waster bin
  • removable parts at dishwasher safe
  • measures 13.5" x 8" x 10"
  • compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules
  • Model: EM-25
