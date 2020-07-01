Apply coupon code "269021" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- includes two replacement nozzles
- 12" diameter path
- 3,000-PSI
- Model: 49433
Use coupon code "269021" to save a total of $90. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 212cc OHV engine
- maintenance-free direct drive axial cam pump
- 4 quick-connect nozzles
- 3-foot lance & 30-foot braided hose
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 10" cut swatch
- 0.065" line
- Model: P20103BTL
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $220 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at Home Depot
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- adjustable harness
- up to 145mph
- up to 600 CFM
- Model: LB6000-FC
Walmart charges the same price, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $6 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- Telescopic handles that extend from 25" to 37"
- Model: 9166
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Save 45% off the list price with coupon code "271379." Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for ship to store to save $10.99 on shipping.
- reversible operation
- adjustable tool rests
- large footpads
- 0.7 amp motor
- Model: 921174
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100 or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register