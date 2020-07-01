It's $119 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 3.1 gen 2 Type-C interface
- read speed of up to 1050 MB/s
- ruggedized design
- IP55 rating
- durable rubber coating
- aluminum body
- Model: SDSSDE80-1T00-A25
It's $80 off list; Best Buy charges $40 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- For PC and Mac users
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 550MB/s
- write speeds up to 520MB/s
- AES 256-bit encryption
- Model: MZ-76Q1T0B/AM
It's $5 under what Western Digital charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
After coupon code "34755", that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Staples
- compatible with OSX and Windows
- Model: STHP5000403
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
Save on a variety of items including PCs, cameras, tvs, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one to three weeks.
- transfer speeds up to 100Mb/s
- Model: SDSQUAR-400G-GN6MA
That's $13 under our mention from Black Friday week, and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Amazon and Adorama match this price.
- 170 MB/s max read speed
- 90 MB/s max write speed
- shockproof and waterproof
- Model: SDSDXXY-256G-ANCIN
