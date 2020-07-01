New
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD
$200 $319
free shipping

It's $119 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • USB 3.1 gen 2 Type-C interface
  • read speed of up to 1050 MB/s
  • ruggedized design
  • IP55 rating
  • durable rubber coating
  • aluminum body
  • Model: SDSSDE80-1T00-A25
