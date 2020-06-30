New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Portable Mobile Instant Photo Printer
$45 $100
free shipping

It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • wirelessly prints 2.1 x 3.4" photos direct from Android or iOS device
  • prints in less than 1 minute
  • Model: KOD-MP2W
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Camera Accessories Adorama Kodak
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register