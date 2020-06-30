Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- B&H Photo Video matches this price.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same.
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
You'll pay $4 more at Walmart, or anywhere else for that matter. Buy Now at Amazon
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- read speeds up to 500 MB/s
Take up to 60% off a wide variety of clearance items, including car electronics, computer components and systems, phones, video games, toys, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items ship free.
It's $20 below our mention from two weeks ago and the next best price for a refurb we could find today by $620. It's also $100 less than you'd pay for a new one from a third-party seller. Buy Now at Newegg
- Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 PixelSense touch display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: FPN-00001
This is the best price we've seen in any condition for these headphone, and the lowest price we could find today by $36. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by NothingButSavings via Newegg.
- 40mm drivers
- tri-level cancellation
- inline microphone and controller
- 10Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- memory foam padding on the headband and earcups
- Model: ATH-ANC9
Assuming you use the gift card, that's $7 under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now at Newegg
- available in Copper Blue
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- A 30-day Jabra warranty applies.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
It's $5 under what Western Digital charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
It's $4 less than buying it directly from Western Digital. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Compatibility
- fast data transfers
- sleek, lightweight design
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK
That's $27 under what Western Digital direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 interface
- compatible with PS4 and PC
- measures 4.33" x 0.5" x 4.33"
- Model: WDBDFF0020BBK-WESN
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register