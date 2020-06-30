New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$110 $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $15. (For further reference, that's around the price we're seeing for refurbished units elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
  • Available in Blue or White.
Features
  • two-way speakers
  • 3-mic system
  • 11 hours playtime on a single charge
  • Ambient Aware noise filtering
  • Swift Pair PC pairing
  • wireless charging case with up to 11 added hours of use
  • woofer and tweeter inside each bud
  • Model: SM-R175
  • Popularity: 2/5
