That's the best price we could find by $15. (For further reference, that's around the price we're seeing for refurbished units elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Blue or White.
- two-way speakers
- 3-mic system
- 11 hours playtime on a single charge
- Ambient Aware noise filtering
- Swift Pair PC pairing
- wireless charging case with up to 11 added hours of use
- woofer and tweeter inside each bud
- Model: SM-R175
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black (pictured), Silver, or White.
- charging case
- up to 6 hours of playtime (on a single charge)
- IPX2 splash-resistant technology
- touch control
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
That's the best price we could find by $40 and an awesome price for name brand active noise-canceling headphones. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by eCommSell via Amazon.
- Available in Navy Blue.
- EQ presets
- up to 28 hours of playtime per charge
- 40mm drivers
- Model: 211821-99
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Apply code "PLUS20" to save on home and garden, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
That's a savings of $320 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes a free 30-day HBO Max trial.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- 802.11n wireless
- LED edge backlight
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby voice
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
It's back in stock and tied with our mention from last week, which was the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find today by $82. Buy Now at Walmart
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: UN58RU7100
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
