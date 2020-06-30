Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available at this price in Moon.
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- magic button for 1-touch control
- up to 20 hours playback
- IP67 waterproof
- Model: 984-001636
Published 36 min ago
That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Sunset Red at this price.
- 360° sound and deep bass
- waterproof & dustproof
- playback up to 15 hours per charge
- Model: 984-001352
That's $110 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Sonos
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
That's the best price we could find by $11. Shop Now at Amazon
- Get an additional 25% off 1 when you purchase 2.
- Available with several team logos (New England Patriots pictured).
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 30-foot wireless range
- 5+ hours playtime on a single charge
- multi-color LED lights move to the beat of the music
- Officially Licensed
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. (A couple of vendors charge $2 more.) Buy Now at Abt
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 16-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SRSXB12/BZ
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Beach Camera via Walmart.
- two 5W speakers
- waterproof housing
- magnetic bases
