It's the lowest price we could find by $39.
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.)
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
That's a savings of $131 off the list price (that's over 30% off!); plus, that's also you'd $21 under what you'd pay at most other retailers.
- Available in Prism Crush White at this price.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more.
It's $15 under list price.
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7.
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
It's $14 under list price.
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50.
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
Although advertised as free, you'll still need to pay $100 for 2 months of service. Afterwards, you can cancel and keep the phone. If you're willing to put in the work, $100 for a Galaxy phone — plus whatever you spent at 6pm to qualify — is a strong deal.
- The exact model of the phone isn't specified, and neither is the provider of the service.
- You'll receive a link to purchase the phone after placing an order at 6pm.
Save on a variety of items including PCs, cameras, tvs, smartphones, and more.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more.
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
It's the lowest price we could find $65.
- Access point and two 720p cameras
- Motion detection via PIR sensor and visual sensor
- Two-way audio
- Night vision
- Model: KX-HN7002W
That's a savings of $320 off list price.
- Includes a free 30-day HBO Max trial.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- 802.11n wireless
- LED edge backlight
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby voice
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
It's back in stock and tied with our mention from last week, which was the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find today by $82.
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: UN58RU7100
Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook.
- Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
- Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
It's the lowest price we could find by $27.
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
