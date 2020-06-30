New
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite 128GB Android Smartphone
$450 $550
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
Features
  • dual SIM
  • 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
  • 4G LTE compatible
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Samsung
Unlocked Android Smartphone Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Paradoxx
Works on AT&T & T-Mobile networks only. Does not work on Verizon or Sprint.
1 hr 15 min ago