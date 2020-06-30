It's $70 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in White.
- 8,000-BTUs
- remote control
- sleep mode, auto shut-off, & timer
- Model: NS-AC08PWH1
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $26 off list.
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
After coupon code "PLUS20", it's $204 under comparable A/C units elsewhere.
- Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
- A 30-day DeLonghi warranty is provided.
- treats up to 700-square feet
- heat, cool, fan, and dehumidifier settings
- includes window kit, washable filter, and remote control
- Model: PACEL295HLWFKC1A
That's $19 cooler than the next best price.
- 3 speeds
- covers up to 108 sq. ft
- 2.4-gallon water tank with low water alarm
- remote control
- Model: TC09PEU
Use coupon code "142HSN" to get it for $179 less than buying a new one at Lowe's.
- No included warranty info is provided. A 3-year repair warranty is automatically added to cart for $49.99 unless you remove it.
- 3 modes (cool, dehumidify or fan)
- remote with temperature sensor
- programmable clock
- included easy-to-install window kit (for windows 18" to 50" wide
It's $30 under list price.
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Fire TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- voice control with Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-24DF311SE21
