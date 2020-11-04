Save 30% and $6 over B&H Photo Video's price. Buy Now at usa.1more.com
- can pair two speakers for stereo mode
- up to 12 hours playtime per charge
- 1 planar woofer + 1 tweeter
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- 360° directional sound
- wired or wireless use
- built-in microphone
- Model: S1001BT
Save $15 when you apply coupon code "30FFFA26". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tenmiya Tech via Amazon.
- FM radio
- Bluetooth 5.0
- remote control
- 3.5mm audio jack
- up to 100-foot wireless range
- 4,000mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- 30W four speaker configuration (Double woofers and double tweeters)
- Model: A26
Apply coupon code "LTZO9BBM" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Sanag via Amazon.
- built-in microphone
- includes carrying case
- 3.5mm AUX & TF card slot
- Model: X1
Use coupon code "S74IPTBW" and save $41 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Orange.
- Sold by Mifaso via Amazon.
- up to 2,400 minutes of music per charge at 50% volume
- 3.5mm auxiliary input and microSD card slot
- 8,000mAh power bank
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 rating
- 40-watt
- Model: 8541736074
Save on a variety of speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Phantom Black or Lilac.
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: UEWNDRBOOMBLK
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at usa.1more.com
- works with Vi Trainer app
- up to 5 hours playtime per charge
- Bluetooth 4.2
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- 3 O-hook sizes and silicone tips
- Model: E1018 Plus
That's a savings or $30 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at usa.1more.com
- 3 drivers
- THX certified
- in-line controls
- Model: 1MEFE0002
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at usa.1more.com
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Bluetooth 5.0
- multiple pairing modes
- 6.5 hours playback and 24 hours total with case
- 7mm titanium dynamic driver
- environmental noise cancellation
- Model: E1026BT-I
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
That's a savings of $14 off the list price.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 5.5" x 8.5"
- Ultra-flexible design allows you to add, remove and rearrange pages easily as your needs change
- 60 repositionable ruled sheets
- Customize with your favorite paper, pockets and dividers
- Model: 51527
