LIKE company · 1 hr ago
prepAmeal 2-Slice Toaster and 9.5" Frying Pan Set
$22 $43
free shipping

LIKE company via Amazon offers the prepAmeal 2-Slice Toaster and 9.5" Frying Pan Set for $42.99. Coupon code "55PMXAM2" cuts it to $21.98. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at LIKE company

Features
  • The toaster has four functions, six browning settings, and a removable crumb tray.
  • The pan has a nonstick ceramic coating, premium induction bottom, and is dishwasher safe.
Details
  • Code "55PMXAM2"
  • Expires 11/22/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Small Appliances LIKE company
