Macy's · 46 mins ago
$9 $18
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Philosophy 3-in-1 Shower Gel 16oz. Bottle in several scents (Senorita Margarita pictured; scroll down to see the rest) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last July's mention, and is the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon is tied but low in stock at this price
- Walmart charges the same for one scent only
Features
- It can be used as shampoo, shower gel, or bubble bath.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Goodwipes Men's Below the Belt Flushable Wet Wipes 60-Pack
3 for $9 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers three Goodwipes Men's Below the Belt Flushable Wet Wipes 60-Packs for $12.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $9.09. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $12. Buy Now
Features
- 180 total wipes
- 100% flushable and biodegradable
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
AXE Body Spray 15-Pack
$34 $40
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5-oz. cans
- assorted fragrances
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Speed Stick Deodorant 3-oz. 4-Pack
$6 $6.47
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Speed Stick Deodorant 3-oz. 4-Pack for $6.47. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $6.15. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 24-hour protection
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
