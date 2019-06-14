New
myGEKOgear P500 1080p Dash Cam with 8GB microSD Card
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the myGEKOgear P500 1080p Dash Cam for $39.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
  • 1.5" LCD display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution at 30 fps
  • heat-resistant lens
  • 120° field of view
  • g-sensor
  • motion-activated recording
  • built-In speaker & microphone
  • supports microSD cards up to 32GB
  • 8GB microSD card included
  • Model: P500
