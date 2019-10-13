New
ikan Mylo MB4 Mini Bi-Color Portable LED Field Light
$80 $140
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • measures 8" x 5" x 2"
  • 420 LEDs
  • 50° beam angle
  • built-in digital display
  • 3200K to 5600K color temperature
  • 2 slots for Sony L-series type batteries (of any capacity)
  • Model: MB4
