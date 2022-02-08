That's a savings of $109. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Audio restoration and repair with AI-assisted processing
-
Expires 2/8/2022
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 500 courses in animation, web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
Shop the lowest prices around on a range of tax software. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + State CD for $39.99 (low by $10).
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Save on overstock, B-stock, and demo items – that means discounts on guitars from Fender, Gibson, ESP, and more, audio equipment from Bose, Beyerdynamic, and Sennheiser, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Behringer U-Control UCA222 USB Audio Interface for $9.99 ($15 off).
Save on pedals, processors, stands, guitars, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Friedman NoHo 24 Electric Guitar for $3,199.99 ($500 off).
Sign In or Register