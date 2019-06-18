New
Ends Today
Meh · 28 mins ago
2 for $18
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers 2 iWalk Duo 2.0 3,000mAh Power Banks in Assorted colors for $18 with $5 for shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $47 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- 3, 000mAh Li-Poly rechargeable battery
- built-in lightning & USB-C cables
- Model: UBO3000LC
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$24 $40
free shipping
Aideaz Direct via Amazon offers its Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank for $39.99. Coupon code "40AIDEAZ" drops that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Qi enabled devices
- LCD display
- USB-C and micro USB input and output
- Model: USA--ID1002
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 15 hrs ago
Rechargeable LED Flashlight w/ Built-In 2,200mAh Power Bank
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the 10-watt Adjustable Zoom Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Built-In 2,200mAh Portable Battery Pack for $9.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our expired mention from four days ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
Features
- glow-in-the-dark tactical switch
- 500-lumen output
- USB charging (includes cable)
Amazon · 3 days ago
Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$19 $38
free shipping
Toktim via Amazon offers its Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $37.99. Coupon code "PYE7XRVR" drops the price to $18.99. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Features
- LCD power display
- dual USB ports
Sign In or Register