Walmart · 41 mins ago
iView 7" 16GB Android Tablet
$27 $60
pickup at Walmart

That's $33 off and the cheapest new 16GB Android tablet we've ever seen. Buy Now

  • This item is for in-store pickup only.
  • quad-core processor
  • mini HDMI port
  • 16GB of storage
  • dual cameras
  • Android 8.1 OS
  • available in Black or Pink
