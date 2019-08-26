New
eBay · 14 mins ago
iTD Gear LED Night Light Outlet Coverplate
$3 $10
free shipping

iTech Deals via eBay offers its iTD Gear Wall Outlet Coverplate with LED Night Lights in White for $2.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention as the lowest price we've seen for a single plate and $7 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now

Features
  • turns on and off automatically via a light sensor
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Improvement eBay iTD Gear
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register