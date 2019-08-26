Personalize your DealNews Experience
iTech Deals via eBay offers its iTD Gear Wall Outlet Coverplate with LED Night Lights in White for $2.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention as the lowest price we've seen for a single plate and $7 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot offers the Black + Decker 36kW Self-Modulating 6.1-GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater for $392 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $208. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Art3d 1-Square Foot Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash 10-Pack for $26.59. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $8 under our April mention and the lowest per-sheet price we've seen. (It is a low today by $8.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
