Walmart · 42 mins ago
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Vacuum
$499 $799
free shipping

That's $40 under our September mention, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • several stores match, or are within a buck
Features
  • smart mapping (programmable for rooms you want cleaned and when)
  • multi-surface brushes
