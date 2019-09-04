Personalize your DealNews Experience
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the iRobot Roomba 960 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $499. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks it to $439. With free shipping, that's $11 under our April mention and the second-lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $60.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from three weeks ago and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $64.)
Update: The price has increased to $215.99. Buy Now
Today only, DealParade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Samsung POWERbot App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum for $209.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $178.49. With free shipping, that's $22 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (iT'S $171 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off new and refurbished Dyson vacuums and accessories, with no minimum purchase required, via coupon code "JGETDYSON". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89.
Update: The price has dropped to $93.99. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Ending today, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $19). Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers the Xerox Phaser 6022/NI Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $75.65. With free shipping, that's $14 below our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $58.) Buy Now
