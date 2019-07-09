New
iRobot Braava Jet 240 Mopping Robot
$159 $249
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the iRobot Braava Jet 240 Mopping Robot for $199. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.20. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $18, although we saw it for $27 less in January. Buy Now
Features
  • designed to wet mop, damp sweep, or dry sweep hard floors
  • Bluetooth
  • carpert sensor
  • virtual wall mode
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
