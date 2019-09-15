Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
iScholar offers the iQ Premium 7-Pocket Fabric Expanding Folder in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS25B" cuts that to $13.49. Plus, the same code also bags free shipping. Buy Now
Amazon offers the BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack in Assorted Colors for $11.99
$10.19. Complete the mail-in rebate linked below to cut that to $0. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's around $12 less than you'd pay in local stores. Rebate expires September 7. Shop Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Walmart continues to roll back prices on over 300 school supply products as part of its Go Back Big event with prices starting at 38 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Save on notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators, organizers, craft supplies and more Shop Now
Amazon offers the Sheaffer Pop Star Wars Yoda Fountain Pen for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Sign In or Register