New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$62 $67
free shipping
You'd pay $77 shipped direct from the manufacturer. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by HPS Grow Light Store via eBay.
Features
- 3-speed
- corrosion resistant aluminium shutters and blades
- includes power cord kit
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Domisl Folding Shelf Bracket 2-Pack
from $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "30XRZATD" for a savings of at least $5. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several sizes from 8" to 24".
- Sold by Domisl via Amazon.
Features
- 304 stainless steel
- includes mounting screws
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Zareba Wood Post / T-Post Insulator 25-Pack
$7.95 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Camplux 28,000-BTU Outdoor Liquid Propane Tankless Water Heater
$140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Frost King 6" x 20-Ft. Gutter Guard
$3.98 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Cut to length with a pair of ordinary scissors and quickly install
- Plastic mesh
- Model: VX620
eBay · 4 days ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Android Phone
$249 $1,000
free shipping
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
Features
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Reebok Men's Flashfilm 3 Running Shoes
$25 $30
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
eBay · 3 days ago
PUMA Men's Flow Adjustable Running Cap
$9.99 $25
free shipping
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
eBay · 3 days ago
eBay Cell Phone Sale
up to 76% off
free shipping
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Sign In or Register