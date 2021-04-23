New
Xfinity Mobile · 1 hr ago
iPhone 12 for Xfinity Mobile
$250 off w/ number transfer + 24-mo. payment plan
free shipping

Activate a new line and enjoy a $250 discount. The discount will be applied over 24 months, which makes payments from $24.17 per month. Shop Now at Xfinity Mobile

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
  • Requires number transfer within 30 days.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Apple iPhones Xfinity Mobile
iOS Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register