Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) bundled with an Avoda Tempered Glass Screen Protector forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by just over $200. (For further reference, we saw a refurb model for $783 in our July mention, and a WiFi-only model for $799 in December.)This 2017 model features a new Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate and dynamic adjustment, as well as a new A10X Fusion chip with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU.