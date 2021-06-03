iMars 7" Touchscreen 2 Din Car Stereo and Backup Camera Kit for $65
Banggood · 42 mins ago
iMars 7" Touchscreen 2 Din Car Stereo and Backup Camera Kit
$65 $90
$3 shipping

Apply code "BGIOCAM" to save $101 off the list price.

Tips
  • This vendor adds $1.08 for shipping insurance. You can uncheck it during checkout it you do not wish to insure your item.
  • You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
Features
  • supports iOS phone one way and Android phone two-way
  • GPS navigation
  • links to steering wheel controls
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • driving recorder
  • radio has 30 presets
  • Android 8.0
Details
  • Code "BGIOCAM"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
