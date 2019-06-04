New
JCPenney · 50 mins ago
$23 $39
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the iLive Qi Wireless Charging Pad in Black for $22.99. Opt for same-day pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Qi-certified devices
- 5-volt 1-amp output, 9-volt 1.1-amp peak output
- Model: IACQ38B
Details
Comments
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 hr ago
SZpower 61W USB C Charger
$13 $33
free shipping
SZpower via Amazon offers its SZpower 61-watt USB C Charger for $32.99. Clip 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "C2MPYTOU" to cut the price to $13.20. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes USB Type C to USB 3.0 adapter and 6.6-foot USB C-C cable
- supports both USB C and USB A output
- Model: SZ-61W-PQ
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Aickar Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount
$14 $29
free shipping
Moock via Amazon offers the Aickar Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount for $28.96. Coupon code "OEX4WQB8" cuts it to $14.48. With free shipping, that's almost a buck under our April mention, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable viewing angle via multi-directional ball
- advanced wireless charging coil and IC chip with safe protection
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Zintou Bluetooth FM Transmitter
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
ZINTOUUSGroup via Amazon offers its Zintou Bluetooth FM Transmitter Car Charger for $23.99. Coupon code "7V9ELDZS" brings that down to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 21-key remote control
- 1.8" LCD display
- dual USB ports
- built-in microphone
- TF / microSD card support
- Model: Zintou-FM
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Nanfu Air-Cooled Qi Wireless Fast Charger
$10 $26
free shipping
Nanfu Direct via Amazon offers its Nanfu Air-Cooled Qi-Compatible Wireless Fast Charger Stand for $25.99. Coupon code "TQ73DJGT" cuts the price to $9.88. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Qi-certified devices
- fully charged in less then three hours
New
JCPenney · 3 hrs ago
JCPenney Biggest Jewelry Sale
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion
JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
- 2 Pairs of Pink & White Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for $10 + pickup ($40 off)
- 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold for $1,124.99 + $0 s&h (pictured, $2,124.99 off)
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
$117 $275
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch in Stainless Steel / Blue for $137.50. Apply coupon code "SHOPNOW3" to dial that down to $116.87. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- water resistance up to 30 meters
- self-powering automatic movement
- stainless steel strap
- Model: SNKN41
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Basic Essentials 4-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set
$17
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Basic Essentials 4-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set for $19.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops that to $16.99. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- 18-oz. cocktail shaker
- 1 set of tongs
- 2-quart ice bucket
- 1 bottle opener
JCPenney · 5 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
