iHome Pro 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: 2 for $12

2 for $12
$10 shipping
Save 88% off to get the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Shipping adds $9.99, although you'll get free shipping on all additional SideDeals orders placed within an hour. Alternatively, for $4.99/mo, you can get free shipping on all orders.
- LED charging indicator
- overheat, overvoltage, and overcurrent protection
Amazon · 1 day ago
Rampow 36W Dual Port USB Type-C Charger
$7.50 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Use coupon code "WK2RCV7E" for 70% off (a savings of $17). Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Rampow Direct via Amazon.
- over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection
- Power Delivery 3.0
- foldable plug
- Model: RBA17
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Open-Box Samsung Wireless Charger Stand with Fan Cooling
$15 $60
free shipping
That's $30 less than the best price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day A4C warranty applies.
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- compatible with most Qi enabled devices.
- Model: EP-N5105TBEGGB
RAVPower · 6 days ago
RAVPower 30W USB C Charger
$12 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RPKOSDS" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in Black.
- foldable
- 18W 3.0 port and 12W USB-A port
- charges 2 devices simultaneously
- Model: RP-PC132
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Knofarm 20W USB-C Fast Charger
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "2WRVZIOO" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Renhoo via Amazon.
- compatible with most Type C enabled devices
- includes 6.6-ft. cable (USB-C to Lightning cable not included).
- Model: MS-H1670U120-020B0-US
New
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
Mophie Universal Powerstation 6,000mAh Battery Pack
$22 $200
$10 shipping
You'd pay $37 more for this amount from other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Shipping adds $9.99, although you'll get free shipping on all additional orders placed within an hour. Alternatively, for $4.99/mo, you can get free shipping on all orders.
- 2 USB ports
- Micro USB cable
- 2.1A output
