Walmart · 1 hr ago
iFly Hardside Carbon Racing 28" Checked Luggage
$40 $79
free shipping

That's $39 off list and a very low price for a hardside 28" spinner in general. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 30" x 19" x 13"
  • four spinner wheels
  • expansion zipper
  • telescopic handle
Details
