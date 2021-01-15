Apply coupon code "DNDLS" to save $108 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- ARM 610 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 14" HD (1366 x 768) display
- 4GB RAM, 4GB SSD
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- 2 USB
- Built-in Rechargeable Battery
- Built-in front camera
- Android 4.2 Jelly Bean
Save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue at this price.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX325EA-XH71
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Apply code "DNDEALS" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 5.5-gallon water reservoir
- hooks to a garden hose
- non-corrosive brass and PVC construction
- temperature setting for hot, warm or cold
Apply coupon code "DNTHTER" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- projects images from 30" to 130"
- supports 1080p
- HDMI
Apply code "DNGHME" to get the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- get answers to things you want to know like the latest on weather, traffic, finance, sports, and more
-
- Model: GA3A00417A14
That's $120 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3.1-quart dust bin capacity
- 11.5" cleaning path width
- 30-foot cord length
- 5 accessories
Sign In or Register