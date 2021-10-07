That's $31 less than Target charges, and we saw a similar kit from hum by Colgate for $56 in our July mention. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- Bluetooth
- 2 sonic vibration modes
- 2 minute timer
- Includes 2 AAA batteries and 1 travel case
That is the best price we could find for this quantity by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TGMART via Amazon.
- Posted by India.
- Why does she love this deal? "I really like that they are charcoal infused, and at just over a buck each? That is a steal."
- slimmer bristles designed to clean along gum line and narrow gaps between teeth
- charcoal infused
- Model: 1611636
That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $2.02 after clipping the 67-cent on page coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "80BJ8MTB" for a savings of $52. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gdsfeasea via Amazon.
- facial cleansing and massage heads
- 2-minute auto shutoff
- 5 toothbrush heads
- IPX7 waterproof
- USB charging
- 6 modes
Apply coupon code "80YH9FD2" for a savings of $64. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BYTWJ via Amazon.
- 3,500 vibrations per minute
- 2 minute timer
- 9 brush heads
- USB charging
- 6 modes
Clip the 30% off on-page coupon code and checkout via Subscribe and Save for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Soft firmness
- compatible w/ all Philips Sonicate click-on rechargeable toothbrush handles
- Model: HX9023/65
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- A version w/ a UV light is also available for $24 (low by $11)
- heats up to 250 square feet
- 2-sped fan
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this deal. It's $4 less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
After shipping, you'd pay over $5 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
