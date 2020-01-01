New
hims · 51 mins ago
hims Hair Power Pack
first month free + pick product of your choice
.

hims offers the first month of it hims Hair Power Pack (Finasteride 30 x 1mg pills) for free.

Plus, you get your choice of:

  • Biotin Gummy Vitamin 60 Gummies
  • 5% Minoxidil 2 fl oz.
  • The Shampoo 6.4 fl oz.
  • The Conditioner 6.4 fl oz.

Buy Now at hims

↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hair Care hims
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register