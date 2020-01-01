sponsored
hers · 1 hr ago
$10 off first month
free shipping
hers offers its hers Complete Hair Kit for $44. Handling adds $5. It's discounted by $10 via coupon code "hershair10", to a total of $39. It ships free. Buy Now at hers
Features
- A comprehensive kit to promote hair growth and minimize hair loss.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
FiveHome Hair Clippers
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RG4DWAPW" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Awakelion via Amazon.
Features
- titanium blade w/ ceramic movable blade
- 5 guards
- up to 4 hours run time per charge
- waterproof
Amazon · 6 days ago
Krewey Hair Cutting Stainless Steel Scissors Kit
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $10 off list price, and a $3 drop from last week's mention. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- thinning scissors
- cutting scissors
- comb and 2 clips
- cleaning cloth
Just For Men · 1 mo ago
Just for Men Hair Color
$4
$4 shipping
Give hair color a try at home and save a buck. Buy Now at Just For Men
Tips
- Apply coupon code "GOLESSGRAY" to get this price.
- The same coupon bags any moustache and beard product for $4.99 plus $4 for shipping.
Plus, save 15% off sitewide on JustForMen.com and get ready for summer with code SUMMERREADY.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Wahl Beard and Mustache Trimmer
$18 $35
free shipping via Prime
Third-party sellers' prices start at around $43. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's due back in stock on June 14, but can still be purchased at this price today.
Features
- trimmer
- 7 individual guide combs
- 6-position adjustable guide comb
- accessories
- Model: 9916-4301
