It's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now
- temperature, motion, and occupancy detection
- compatible with ecobee smart thermostats
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $49 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit
- compatible with most residential heating and cooling systems
- control via the ecobee mobile app
- Model: EB-STATE3LT-02
That's the best deal we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- 800 lumens
- controllable via Alexa & Google Assistant
- color-changing
- Model: OM60/RGBW/CA/AG/4
Save on thermostats, home security, and more from Google Nest, Ring, Amazon, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Wink Z-Wave Smart Door / Window Sensor for $14.99 ($15 off).
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on February 26, but can be ordered at this price now.
- Compatible with Honeywell Home T9 and T10 pro smart thermostats
- Up to 200 feet coverage
- 1-year battery life
- Automatically adjusts the temperature
- Model: RCHTSENSOR-2PK/E
It's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hue Hub Required (sold separately).
- weatherproof
- dimmable
- equivalent to 79W traditional bulb
- works w/ Alexa, Apple Homekit, & Google Assistant
- Model: 1743530V7
NASA offers you the chance to send your name along with a future Mars mission. It's free to sign up, and your name will be included on a memory card with a yet-to-be determined future Mars lander expected to depart in July of 2026. Shop Now
- downloadable "Boarding Pass" for Future Mars Mission
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
- digital download
Brian Sibley and Michael Bakewell along with the BBC have created this radio dramatization of J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Lord of the Rings Complete Trilogy" in its entirety. The story tells of the perilous journey of Frodo Baggins and friends to defeat the evil Sauron and dispose of the Ruling Ring. The audio cast includes Ian Holm, who plays the character of Bilbo in the feature film "The Lord of the Rings." Shop Now
- 116 total tracks including musical adaptations
- includes Stephen Oliver's complete music score and demo of Bilbo's Last Song
Sign In or Register